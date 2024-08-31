Black Sherif becomes first Ghanaian artiste to reach 500 million streams on Boomplay

Music of Saturday, 31 August 2024

Source: 3news

Black Sherif has made history as the first Ghanaian musician to reach 500 million streams on Boomplay, a major digital music platform.



Boomplay celebrated the milestone with a post, praising the "Iron Boy" for his record achievement.



Black Sherif, born Mohammed Ismail Sherif Kwaku Frimpong, expressed his gratitude to fans worldwide, calling it a dream come true. His rise to fame began with the hit "First Sermon" in 2021, followed by successful tracks like "Second Sermon."



Black Sherif is also the 2023 Telecel Ghana Music Awards and 3 Music Awards Artiste of the Year, and the 2023 BET Hip-Hop Awards "Best International Flow" winner.