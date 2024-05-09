Black Sherif cannot fill the O2 arena - Alordia

Entertainment of Thursday, 9 May 2024

The CEO of Ghana Music Awards UK (GMA-UK), Nii Ofori Tackie, also known as Alordia, has voiced his support for King Promise's potential to pack the iconic O2 Arena in the UK.



Speaking on Joy Prime on May 7, 2024, Alordia asserted that King Promise could draw both local and international crowds to his performances, particularly in London.



Comparing the two artists, Alordia expressed confidence that King Promise would attract a larger audience in London than Black Sherif presently could.



Alordia's current stance marks a departure from his previous position voiced in September 2022, where he touted Black Sherif's ability to fill the O2 Arena due to his widespread appeal.



However, he emphasized the need for collaborative efforts within the entertainment sector to achieve such milestones.



Alordia's remarks followed the recent success of Ghanaian rapper Medikal's sold-out concert at the 2,800-seater Indigo O2 in the UK on May 3, 2024.



This success has prompted discussions within the industry about the feasibility of Ghanaian artists hosting events at larger venues like the 20,000-seater O2 Arena.