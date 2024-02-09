You are here: HomeEntertainment2024 02 09Article 1915715

Entertainment of Friday, 9 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Black Sherif collaborates with British singer Mabel for new single "Zero"

Ghanaian musician Black Sherif has unveiled his much-anticipated second single of 2024 titled "Zero," featuring British singer Mabel.

The track exudes a serene vibe, urging listeners to embrace a drama-free lifestyle.

The seamless integration of Black Sherif's Ghanaian roots and Mabel's British allure creates a musical journey that advocates for simplicity and the joy found in a life devoid of unnecessary complications.

"Zero" celebrates the essence of simplicity and the pleasure derived from a life free of drama, blending elements of Hip-hop, R&B, and Afro-pop.