You are here: HomeEntertainment2024 10 25Article 1998335

Music of Friday, 25 October 2024

    

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Black Sherif drops bold anthem ‘Rebel Music’ as ‘Iron Boy’ album looms

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Black Sherif Black Sherif

Black Sherif returns with “Rebel Music,” a powerful new single that paves the way for his upcoming album, Iron Boy, expected later this year.

Released via RBA/Empire, “Rebel Music” captures his resilient spirit, blending Afrobeats, trap, and highlife into a rallying cry for anyone facing challenges head-on.

Produced by Afrolektra, with contributions from Samsney, Joker Nharnah, Loudaa, and

Read full article

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment