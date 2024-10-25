Black Sherif drops bold anthem ‘Rebel Music’ as ‘Iron Boy’ album looms

Music of Friday, 25 October 2024

Black Sherif returns with “Rebel Music,” a powerful new single that paves the way for his upcoming album, Iron Boy, expected later this year.



Released via RBA/Empire, “Rebel Music” captures his resilient spirit, blending Afrobeats, trap, and highlife into a rallying cry for anyone facing challenges head-on.



Produced by Afrolektra, with contributions from Samsney, Joker Nharnah, Loudaa, and



Baba Wud, the track emphasizes the importance of authenticity and self-determination.



His lyrics inspire listeners to stay focused despite obstacles, echoing his personal journey of resilience and ambition.



Following his acclaimed debut The Villain I Never Was, Sherif’s upcoming Iron Boy is expected to explore themes of growth and perseverance, reflecting his deep-rooted connection to his craft and fans.



“Rebel Music” is available on all major streaming platforms, setting an electrifying tone for what’s to come.