Black Sherif drops highly anticipated Hip Hop single ‘Kilos Milos’

Music of Wednesday, 19 June 2024

Source: 3news

Ghanaian artist Black Sherif has dropped his highly anticipated single "KILOS MILOS" via RBA/Empire today, following weeks of social media teasers.



The track, blending Afrobeat and Hip Hop influences, features catchy hooks and introspective lyrics that are already gaining industry buzz and fan acclaim.



Known for his unique style and raw lyricism, Black Sherif aims to continue his streak of chart-topping hits with this release, further cementing his status as a rising star in African music.



With plans for a sophomore album later this year, he continues to push boundaries and elevate African music on the global stage.