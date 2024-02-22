Black Sherif excited about participation in London Fashion Week

Entertainment of Thursday, 22 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Award-winning Ghanaian singer and rapper, Black Sherif, has expressed his elation and excitement for his recent participation in the London Fashion Week over the weekend.



The 22-year-old, in an interview on Kiss FM, a UK media house, shared that “it was a dream come true” for him to grace the runway at the London Fashion Week.



“I just knew that day was coming and even with what Labrum stands for, I just feel like it had to happen. With where I am from and the people I represent, it had to happen,” the musician stated.



