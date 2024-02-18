Black Sherif makes waves at London Fashion Week

Entertainment of Sunday, 18 February 2024

Ghanaian musician Black Sherif took center stage at the London Fashion Week on February 17, 2024, held at the prestigious Tate Britain art museum.



Styled by Labrum, a UK-based fashion designer, Black Sherif graced the runway, showcasing a fusion of West African heritage and contemporary style.



Labrum, renowned for its British African heritage, aims to illuminate the untold narratives of West Africa, bridging the cultural gap between the Western world and West African traditions.



The London Fashion Week February edition commemorates its 40th anniversary, running from February 16 to February 20, 2024.



Ekow Barnes, a Ghanaian fashion writer and creative producer, shared his excitement, stating, "Watching Blacko dominate the runway is just pure joy. His artistry shines bright, not just an artist but a fashion icon, and he’s gonna nail it!"





