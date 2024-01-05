Black Sherif reveals the proudest moment of his life

Entertainment of Friday, 5 January 2024

Ghanaian music sensation, Mohammed Ismail Sherif, professionally known as Black Sherif has opened up how he defied the odds and pursued his passion for music, leading to his success in music.



In a recent interview making rounds on social media, Black Sherif recalled how his mother, who believed in education over music, was proud of him when he received the coveted VGMA Artiste of the Year award, citing it as the proudest moment of his life.



“The proudest moment of my life was when my mom called to congratulate me on the VGMA Artiste of the Year win. My mom was one of those who believed in school and education but I was rather interested in music,” he said.



He said that he never thought he could make a living out of music, but he always knew he could sing.



He recounted how he started rapping in high school, and after graduating, he decided to risk everything and make music.



“Never came to my mind that I could make a life out of music, but I always knew I could sing. Like, every community that I've been in, I've been that guy. I started in high school. That was when I joined the boys who were rapping in class. Starting after high school, making music. I had nothing to lose. I was just risking it left and right,” he said.



He said that he was always striving to improve himself and his music, and that he had control over his talent and performance.



“I was just doing everything to make sure the music I did came from the right place. Like every day I wake up and try to be more than who I was. Because that's the only thing I have control over. People can deny me everything, but my ability to make beautiful songs and performances. I have control over that,” he said.



Black Sherif started his music career in 2019 with the song “Cry for Me” and gained popularity in 2021 with his songs “First Sermon” and “Second Sermon”.



His breakthrough came in March 2022 with his hit single “Kwaku the Traveller”, which reached Number 1 on the Ghanaian and Nigerian Apple Music charts.



He released his debut album, The Villain I Never Was, in October 2022, which featured songs like “45” and “Soja”.



He has also collaborated with other artistes such as Sarkodie, Stormzy, Burna Boy, Larry Gaaga, and more.



He has performed at various events and festivals, such as the MOBO Awards, the Wireless Festival, and Afronation Miami.



He has won several awards, such as the Best Hip Hop award at the Soundcity MVP Awards in 2023.



He is considered one of the most promising and talented musicians in Africa.



