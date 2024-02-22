Black Sherif to perform at Rolling Stone's Future of Music Festival

Entertainment of Thursday, 22 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ghanaian musician, Black Sherif, has been confirmed as one of the headlining acts set to grace the stage at Rolling Stone’s highly anticipated 2024 Future of Music festival.



The event boasts an impressive lineup featuring renowned artists such as Teezo Touchdown, Young Miko, Pheelz, Flo Milli, Uncle Waffles, Faye Webster, Peso Pluma, and more.



Scheduled to take place at the SXSW stage in Austin, Texas, United States, from March 12 to 15, Black Sherif is slated to deliver an electrifying performance on Day 3 of the festival. This marks the second edition of the concert, promising attendees an unforgettable musical experience.



For the 22-year-old sensation, the year has kicked off on a high note. His recent singles, 'January 9' and 'Zero,' have received widespread acclaim, garnering a fervent response from fans worldwide.



In a surprising turn of events earlier this week, the artist, born Mohammed Ismail Sherif, expressed his passion for fashion, captivating audiences as he graced the runway at the 2024 London Fashion Week.



Black Sherif showcased designs for Labrum London, a British African heritage brand dedicated to portraying the untold stories of West Africa, thereby fostering cultural exchange between Western and West African societies.



Notably, Labrum London's designer, Foday Dumbuya, received the prestigious Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design last year, underscoring the brand's commitment to innovation and cultural representation.