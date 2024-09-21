You are here: HomeEntertainment2024 09 21Article 1984229

Entertainment of Saturday, 21 September 2024

    

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Blakk Rasta, Fredy Meiway, Stonebowy, Gyedu-Blay Ambolley, others set for Nkrumah Fest in Nkroful

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Blakk Rasta, Stonebwoy and Gyedu-Blay Ambolley and Fredy Meiway Blakk Rasta, Stonebwoy and Gyedu-Blay Ambolley and Fredy Meiway

The chiefs and people of Ellembele are set to commemorate the legacy of Dr. Kwame Nkrumah with 'Nkrumah fest' in Nkroful.

The event will kick off today, September 21, with a special lecture and documentary presented by renowned broadcaster Blakk Rasta.

This evening gathering aims to reflect on the profound impact of Nkrumah's vision for Ghana.



Read full article

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment