Blakk Rasta accuses Delay of buying votes to win at RTP awards

Ghanaian musician and radio presenter, Blakk Rasta, has accused businesswoman and TV show host, Deloris Frimpong Manso, known as Delay, of orchestrating vote-buying tactics to secure victories at the RTP Awards.



Speaking on Kingdom FM, Blakk Rasta alleged that Delay would pack a bus with fans to sway votes in her favor during award ceremonies.



He further claimed that Delay would pay substantial sums of money in exchange for votes, citing an incident where he was overlooked due to insufficient votes.



Blakk Rasta criticized the award scheme's criteria for favoring such practices, stating that Delay's sponsorship and influence were detrimental to its integrity.



Despite these allegations, Delay emerged as the female personality of the year in the previous RTP Awards edition.



Blakk Rasta also accused Delay of orchestrating a show of support by shipping people into the studio whenever her name was mentioned.



Notably, the RTP Awards criteria prioritize attributes such as consistency, articulateness, informativeness, inspiration, and impact, raising concerns about the fairness and transparency of the voting process.