Blakk Rasta has released the tracklist for his forthcoming album, "Salaga Soljah," scheduled to launch on February 24th, 2024.



Promising to deliver his signature "Dance and Kuchoko" fusion, blending reggae with traditional African rhythms, Blakk Rasta aims to mesmerize audiences once more with his soul-stirring tunes and profound lyrics.



Featuring an impressive lineup of 20 tracks, the album reflects Blakk Rasta's enduring dedication to his artistry and his fervent advocacy for social justice and cultural resurgence.



Each composition on "Salaga Soljah" narrates compelling stories of love, adversity, perseverance, and optimism, celebrating Africa's diverse musical heritage.



