Blakk Rasta insists Sarkodie should've declined Bob Marley's 'Stir It Up' remake

Entertainment of Friday, 10 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Blakk Rasta, a Ghanaian media figure, sparked debate with his recent comments on Sarkodie's rendition of Bob Marley's 'Stir It Up.'



Despite Sarkodie's release of the song on January 20, 2023, which received acclaim from fans, he confessed feeling inadequate alongside the iconic Reggae legend. However, Blakk Rasta argues Sarkodie should have rejected the opportunity due to the song's personal significance to Bob and Rita Marley. Rasta believes Sarkodie's refusal could have generated even more attention and fame.



On the Day Break Hitz show with Andy Dosty, Rasta proposed, "Imagine if Sarkodie had declined the collaboration. His name would have been everywhere, akin to John the Baptist's reluctance to stand with Jesus."



Rasta's assertion hinges on the belief that Sarkodie's rejection of the collaboration would have made headlines and fueled public curiosity.



