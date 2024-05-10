Blakk Rasta narrates journey from Islam to Christianity

Television of Friday, 10 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ghanaian broadcaster and musician, Blakk Rasta, has shared his remarkable journey of converting to Christianity after being born into Islam and later embracing Rastafarianism.



Speaking to Andy Dosty on Hitz FM, Blakk Rasta described a profound spiritual awakening akin to the biblical Damascus Experience.



He recounted experiencing vivid visions and prophecies, which ultimately led him to recognize a divine calling.



In 2022, Blakk Rasta was ordained as a pastor by the Breakthrough Family Chapel Bible School, marking a significant shift in his religious identity.



His journey involved a quest for understanding, as he sought out books on prophecies and consulted with notable figures in Ghana's religious community.



Notably, a meeting with Prophet Bernard El Barnard revealed deeply personal details that affirmed his path.



Blakk Rasta's newfound faith has led him to actively engage with his community, often preaching in markets while continuing his musical endeavors.



His latest album, 'Salaga Soldier', reflects his evolving spiritual journey and artistic expression.