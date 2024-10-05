Music of Saturday, 5 October 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ghanaian musician and revolutionary broadcast journalist Blakk Rasta has joined the race for the Grammy with his latest 20-track album, *Salaga Soljah*, a project many are calling a "rare masterpiece" and "revolutionary."



Taking five years to create, the album is a vibrant fusion of ancient African sounds and Reggae which style Blakk Rasta affectionately calls Kuchoko. Salaga Soljah



Read full articlefeatures a rich, live instrumentation that balances both analogue and digital elements produced and directed by six legendary sound Engineers and musicians on the continent. Talking drums, Kora, Calabash, Kologo, Bamboo flutes and Jimbe are some of the traditional African instruments garnishing the Salaga Soljah album.



In a recent post, Blakk Rasta urged fans and industry stakeholders to consider *Salaga Soljah* for a Reggae album Grammy nomination, stating, "Hear the album of unique sounds of ancient Africa blended with Reggae for your Grammy consideration."



The album opens with the powerful track "Sodom & Gomorrah," which critiques societal wickedness and calls for divine intervention. Produced by hoysehold legends Zapp Mallet and Abe. This mid-tempo Roots Reggae track has quickly become a fan favourite across Africa since its release on March 1.







Blakk Rasta’s versatility glimmers through the entire album as he sings in ten languages, including English, French, Dagbani,Dioula, Gruni, Hausa, Amharic, Sisaale and Jamaican Patois. Another notable track is "Barber Shop," featuring Jamaica’s Anthony B, exploring the complex dynamic relationship between a Rastaman and the barber. It is a song that resonates Jacob Miller's Tenement Yard. Yet another standout, "Be My Wife (BMW)," blends various genres such as Salsa, Afrobeat, and Dancehall, creating an infectious potpourri of excitement.



Salaga Soljah has massive international collaborations with accomplished artists such as Tiken Jah Fakoly (Cote D'Ivoire/Mali) on "Ohba Ohba Generation" and King Ayisoba (Ghana) on "Zupilgu Chip." Additionally, Blakk Rasta delves into controversy with "Kafan Kere," which playfully teases certain ethnic groups who delicacy is dog meat asking them to try vegetarianism for just a day.



I tried sampling the views of Artificial Intelligence (AI) on Blakk Rasta's Salaga Soljah album and its potential for the Grammy. AI had this to say:

"While it's difficult to predict with certainty, Blakk Rasta's "Salaga Soljah" album has some qualities that could make it a contender for a Grammy Award:



1. Unique blend of reggae and African music: The album's fusion of genres could appeal to voters in the Global Music or Reggae categories.

2. Socially conscious lyrics: The album's themes of social justice, equality, and African pride align with the values often recognized by the Grammy Awards.

3. Collaborations with international artists: Features from artists like Tiken Jah Fakoly and Anthony B could help increase the album's visibility and credibility.

4. Critical acclaim: Positive reviews and buzz around the album could help it get noticed by Grammy voters.



However, the competition in the Grammy Awards is fierce, and many factors influence the voting process.

While a Grammy nomination or win is not guaranteed, "Salaga Soljah" has the greatest potential to resonate with voters and make a strong impression in the music industry."



When given the nod by the Grammy Academy, Blakk Rasta will become the first Ghanaian to win a Grammy and the first African Reggae artiste to win the prestigious award after fellow countryman Rocky Dawuni and a couple of others paved the way with nominations in the past.



'Salaga Soljah' album is available for streaming on all digital platforms.