Blakk Rasta questions BBC over TB Joshua documentary

Outspoken media personalities cum musician, Blakk Rasta, has questioned the allegations levelled against the late TB Joshua in a documentary released by the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC).



According to him, he is not convinced by the allegations made by some individuals associated with the late Prophet TB Joshua claiming that the man of God performed fake miracles.



He explained there are miracles TB Joshua performed in some European and Asian countries where people got healed from their ailments and others touched their television and were delivered from sicknesses.



Blakk Rasta objected to the BBC documentary about the late clergy, indicating that nobody could convince him that his miracles were fake.



“I will not be convinced if anybody tells me that the miracles that TB Joshua performed were all fake miracles, I wouldn't believe that. My brother, he [TB Joshua] travelled to Japan. He went all the way to Asia, Europe and even America. Are you telling me that the tens of thousands of people who were seen falling down and vomiting blood all had been paid to do a certain Cantata?



"Are you telling me that even family members who we knew, went to the SCOAN and were allegedly healed of cancer or other dangerous diseases they came home and were healthy, are you telling me that they're all fake? How about those who just touched the TV and then got healed? How do you explain that? I will not believe that,” he said.



His comments come after the BBC released a documentary shedding light on alleged abuses within the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN), led by the late Prophet TB Joshua.



The documentary, which has sparked widespread discussions, exposes instances of sexual abuse, rape allegations, and manipulations of miracles within the SCOAN.



There have been mixed reactions to the documentary with some people criticizing the prophet, and others contesting the authenticity of the allegations levelled against the deceased man of God.



