You are here: HomeEntertainment2024 06 09Article 1948304
entertainment

Entertainment of Sunday, 9 June 2024

    

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Blakk Rasta's barber shop song is a profane song - Counselor Lutterodt

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Blakk Rasta and Counselor Lutterodt Blakk Rasta and Counselor Lutterodt

Famed Ghanaian broadcaster turned Reggae/Kuchoko artist Blakk Rasta recently unveiled a twenty-track album to resounding acclaim.

Two standout tracks, "Sodom & Gomorrah" and "Barber Shop," featuring Jamaican Reggae luminary Anthony B, have quickly captivated audiences, with the latter hailed as a global Reggae sensation paying homage to Jacob 'Killer' Miller.

Amidst a vigorous media blitz promoting the album, Blakk

Read full article

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment