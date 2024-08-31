Blakk Rasta to launch 'My Dear Ghana Patriotism Festival' on 50th birthday

Television of Saturday, 31 August 2024

Ghanaian reggae star and media personality Blakk Rasta is set to launch the "My Dear Ghana Patriotism Festival" on Monday, September 2, 2024, as part of his 50th birthday celebrations.



The event, scheduled to take place at the Executive Theatre TV3, is anticipated to be the largest initiative of its kind in Ghana’s history.



Blakk Rasta announced the



Read full articlefestival on 3fm’s Urban Blend show, underscoring its significance as a pioneering effort to promote national pride and unity.



He has invited five traditional chiefs to the launch, emphasizing the festival's deep cultural and societal impact.



The festival, themed "Patriotism is Not a Choice," aims to galvanize Ghanaians to embrace a sense of national pride and actively participate in the country's development.



The initiative follows Blakk Rasta's 'My Dear Ghana' tour, during which he visited all 16 regions of Ghana to advocate for patriotism and engage with the youth.



“The My Dear Ghana Patriotism Festival is more than just a celebration; it’s a movement towards building a better Ghana,” Blakk Rasta said. “It’s about recognizing our collective potential and uniting to achieve greatness.”



The festival promises to be a significant cultural event, reflecting Blakk Rasta's commitment to inspiring a renewed sense of national unity and purpose among Ghanaians.