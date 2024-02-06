Blakk Rasta vows to leave Ghana if Bawumia becomes president

Entertainment of Tuesday, 6 February 2024

In a bold statement made on his radio show, Blakk Rasta, declared that he would depart Ghana should Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia win the upcoming presidential election.



Blakk Rasta made this statement during his segment, "The Black Pot," in response to Kofi Bentil's assertion that Bawumia is the best candidate for Ghana's presidency in the 2024 presidential election.



Blakk Rasta, known for his outspokenness and commentary on socio-political issues, revisited the pledges made by Dr. Bawumia during his tenure as vice president, particularly those preceding the 2016 and 2020 elections. He lamented what he perceives as unfulfilled promises, arguing that Dr. Bawumia has fallen short of delivering on commitments made to the Ghanaian people.



Expressing his disappointment, Blakk Rasta emphasized that if Dr. Bawumia ascends to the presidency and assumes the mantle of leadership, he would take decisive action by relocating himself and his family away from Ghana.



"For me as I always say, Bawumia should be no where near the Jubilee House come 2024, but if he wins, I will pack my children, dogs and everything and leave this country" he added.