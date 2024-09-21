Blame Akufo-Addo for rise in divorce cases - Mr. Beautiful

Entertainment of Saturday, 21 September 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ghanaian actor Clement Bonney, known as 'Mr. Beautiful,' has criticized the government for the rising divorce rates in the country.



In an interview with TV3’s Johnnie Hughes, he linked the surge in marital breakdowns to the economic hardships under President Akufo-Addo’s administration, which he says have left many husbands unable to support their families.



Bonney noted that



Read full articleconversations with Ghanaians, especially those on the streets, reveal a common belief that poor economic management is driving divorces.



He mentioned that taxi drivers often help women move their belongings after separations, illustrating the widespread impact of financial struggles.



“I have friends and a car, so I know what I’m saying,” he stated, emphasizing the daily migration of wives back to their families due to economic pressures.



While legal experts cite infidelity and behavior as common divorce causes, Bonney insists that government policies play a crucial role in the rising divorce rates.