Blame me for my fallout with Wendy Shay – Bullet

Entertainment of Sunday, 9 June 2024

Source: Mynewsgh

Artiste Manager, Bullet, took responsibility for the recent rift between Ruff Town Records and Wendy Shay.



He disclosed on United Showbiz that when Wendy Shay's contract expired, a US record label approached her, but he deemed the deal unworthy.



Amid negotiations, misunderstandings arose, leading him to suggest Wendy Shay could leave if she wished.



He admitted fault for his anger-driven actions, which resulted in a diss track from Shay.



Despite the fallout, Bullet expressed pride in Shay's achievements.



They are now resolving their issues and are close to renewing her contract with Ruff Town Records.