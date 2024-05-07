‘Bleaching my skin was the dumbest thing I ever did’ – Toke Makinwa

Television of Tuesday, 7 May 2024

Source: mynigeria.com

Renowned broadcaster, Toke Makinwa, has expressed her thoughts on skin bleaching, reflecting on her past decision with a sense of regret.



When prompted by an anonymous fan about any changes she’d consider if given the chance to turn back time, Toke Makinwa conveyed that while dwelling on regrets is futile, she does harbor a wish that she had not altered her skin tone.



She acknowledged that undergoing skin bleaching was among the “most unwise decisions” she’s made.



Nonetheless, she expressed gratitude for her financial stability and exceptional genetics, which have contributed to her impeccable complexion.



Her candid words were: “Honestly, nothing. The weight of regret is too heavy! Although, if I must choose, perhaps not bleaching my skin; that wasn’t my wisest move. But I’m immensely thankful for my strong genes and financial means because…”



Toke Makinwa’s candid disclosure about skin bleaching sparked a conversation among her followers.



Many commenters emphasized the importance of her experience as a cautionary tale for the younger generation to embrace their natural skin.



