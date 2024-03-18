Blogger Nathaniel Quaye bags endorsement deal with Ghanaian based fashion brand, era.braba

Entertainment of Monday, 18 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Blogger Nathaniel Quaye has recently inked a one-year lucrative endorsement deal with the popular fashion brand era.braba, based in Ghana.



Known for its trendy and stylish clothing options for men, women, and even special occasions like weddings, era.braba has quickly become a go-to fashion destination for those looking to add a touch of glamour to their wardrobe.



Nathaniel Quaye, who is well-known for his fashion-forward sense of style and influential presence on social media, was a natural fit for the brand. With a large following of loyal fans who look to him for fashion inspiration, Nathaniel Quaye's partnership with era.braba is sure to bring even more attention to the brand and its unique offerings.



With Nathaniel Quaye's endorsement, era.braba is poised to reach even greater heights in the fashion industry and gain a wider audience of fashion enthusiasts who appreciate high-quality, stylish clothing.



This partnership is not only a win for both parties involved but also for fashion lovers who can look forward to new and exciting collaborations between Quaye and era.braba in the future.



Mr. Gentleman as he is popularly referred is the CEO of Anansesem Media, a media company that is highly recommended in the media space for its prompt delivery of service and is one of the most credible media companies in Ghana.