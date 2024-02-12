"Bob Marley: One Love" set to premiere at Silverbird Cinemas

Entertainment of Monday, 12 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Reggae music enthusiasts and followers of Bob Marley are gearing up for an unforgettable cinematic experience as the highly anticipated "Bob Marley: One Love" movie is set to premiere at Silverbird Cinemas, located in West Hills Mall and Accra Mall, on Friday, February 16.



The premiere promises patrons an immersive journey into the life and musical legacy of the iconic musician, aiming to encapsulate Bob Marley's profound message of love, unity, and social change.



Starring Lashana Lynch as Rita Marley and Kingsley Ben-Adir as Bob Marley, the film boasts a stellar cast featuring some of Hollywood's finest talents.



Produced by Tuff Gong, Ziggy Marley, Rita Marley, Cedella Marley, Robert Teitel, Dede Gardner, and Jeremy Kleiner, and distributed by Paramount Pictures, "Bob Marley: One Love" narrates the compelling story of how Bob Marley triumphed over adversity and the transformative journey behind his revolutionary music.



Nana Kwame Obiri-Tete, Sales and Marketing Lead at Silverbird Cinemas, Ghana, expressed excitement about the premiere, highlighting the efforts to ensure an unforgettable experience for attendees. He announced the inclusion of photo booths, allowing patrons to capture the electrifying atmosphere and create lasting memories of the event.



Obiri-Tete stated, “To enhance the premiere experience, attendees will have the opportunity to take photos against a Bob Marley-themed backdrop, capturing the essence of the moment."



He further added, “Whether you're a devoted Bob Marley enthusiast or simply intrigued by his impact on music and culture, there's something for everyone. Additionally, merchandise and exclusive offers for brands seeking to delight their clientele during the Valentine’s period will be available."