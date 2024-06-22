You are here: HomeEntertainment2024 06 22Article 1952846

Source: BBC

Bob Marley's Grammy-winning son heading to festival

Julian Marley won the Grammy Award for Best Reggae Album for the acclaimed 'Colours of Royal' Julian Marley won the Grammy Award for Best Reggae Album for the acclaimed 'Colours of Royal'

Julian Marley, son of reggae legend Bob Marley, is excited to return to the UK for a performance in Kent.

He will be performing at The Margate Reggae Festival at Dreamland on Saturday. Marley expressed enthusiasm about revisiting England, where he grew up, and bringing his music to Margate.

Having recently won the Grammy Award for Best Reggae Album in February, he promised festival goers a "surprise of music and energy," advising them to bring extra water for dancing.

Other performers at the festival include Aswad, Desmond Dekker’s Aces featuring Delroy Williams, The Beat, and Dawn Penn.

