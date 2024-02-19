Bobby Banson urges Ghana Actors Guild to combat 'sex for roles' in film industry

Entertainment of Monday, 19 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Lead Consultant for Robert Smith Law Group, Bobby Banson, has urged the Ghana Actors Guild to take decisive measures to combat sexual harassment within the film industry, commonly known as 'sex for roles'.



In an interview on Showbiz A-Z on Joy FM, Banson emphasized the need for the guild's leadership to collaborate with the Film Producers Association of Ghana (FIPAG) in instituting legally binding measures against sexual harassment.



Banson proposed the creation of a written pledge on sexual harassment, ensuring that producers, directors, and others are prohibited from engaging in such misconduct, with penalties for violators.



“The Actors Guild is the only form of union you (actors) have on paper, assuming they have a pact (with the producers and directors) that they will sign an undertaking, that the moment any actress or actor complains that you have attempted to or sexually harassed him or her, then they are going to blacklist you,” Banson said.



He highlighted the importance of empowering the guild to protect its members and pursue legal actions against offenders.



While acknowledging that these measures may not entirely eradicate the problem, Banson emphasized the significance of initiating steps towards curbing sexual harassment until more stringent measures can be implemented.



“At least you must start from somewhere, because once they put it in writing, it becomes binding. Secondly, is it possible it is put on every movie set that sexual harassment is not encouraged on this set? Is it possible? That is done. Those are some of the things that we can champion to ensure that at least it is in their faces,” he suggested.



Banson's remarks follow recent revelations by veteran actress Akofa Edjeani, who disclosed losing a movie role because she rejected advances from a film director. Subsequently, another actress shared her experience with the production team, echoing similar instances of sexual exploitation within the Ghanaian entertainment industry.