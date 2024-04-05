You are here: HomeEntertainment2024 04 05Article 1928393

Entertainment of Friday, 5 April 2024

    

Source: BBC

Bobrisky: Nigerian celebrity arrested for abuse of naira

« Prev

Next »

Comments (1)

Listen to Article

Bobrisky, seen here in 2016, has more than five million followers on Instagram Bobrisky, seen here in 2016, has more than five million followers on Instagram

One of Nigeria's best-known celebrities, a transgender woman known as Bobrisky, has been arrested on charges of abusing banknotes.

Bobrisky, whose real name is Idris Okuneye, allegedly abused and mutilated banknotes during a film premiere in Lagos, the authorities told the BBC.

They say she "sprayed" banknotes, meaning she threw them in the air in a sign of appreciation.

"Spraying" is commonly done at Nigerian weddings and celebrations.

This is technically an offence as the notes then fall to the ground where they can be trodden on. The maximum punishment is six months in jail however prosecutions are rare.

Bobrisky allegedly sprayed money at the premiere of Ajakaju, a keenly awaited film by actress and producer Eniola Ajao, at Film One Circle Mall, in the upmarket Lagos district of Lekki last month.

Videos of the event were widely shared on social media and this may have put pressure on the authorities to take action.

The celebrity, who has more than five million followers on Instagram, has not yet commented.

Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) spokesman Dele Oyewale told the BBC that Bobrisky would be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded, without giving a timeframe.

In February, actress Oluwadarasimi Omoseyin was sentenced to six months in prison for spraying and stepping on new naira notes.

Comments:
This article has 1 comment(s), give your comment

Newsleading news icon

John Dramani Mahama

I'll close down Sanitation Ministry to reduce expenditure – Mahama

Sportsleading sports icon

Nico (left) and Inaki WIlliams are the first siblings to play for Athletic Bilbao since 1986

Inaki and Nico Williams: Two brothers, one club and a 40-year wait

Businessleading business icon

National Petroleum Authority (NPA)

ACEP urges legal action against NPA's amended petroleum pricing guidelines

Africaleading africa news icon

Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, 67, is a veteran of the anti-apartheid struggle

South Africa's speaker of parliament charged with 12 counts of corruption

Opinionsleading opinion icon

Supporters of the Black Stars

Elevating Ghanaian Football: A comprehensive strategy for success