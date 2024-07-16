You are here: HomeEntertainment2024 07 16Article 1960547

Bollywood Stars, Prime Ministers and the Kardashians Attend the Ambani Wedding

Anant Ambani, the youngest son of India's richest man, married Radhika Merchant, daughter of a business tycoon, in Mumbai after months of lavish pre-wedding festivities. The multiday celebration at the Jio World Centre featured celebrities from Hollywood and Bollywood, including Kim and Khloé Kardashian, John Cena, and Boris Johnson, all dressed in traditional Indian attire. The red carpet event, adorned with lanterns, garlands, and flowers, attracted about 100 media members, capturing the star-studded affair attended by Bollywood superstars, Indian cricketers, former prime ministers, and billionaire businessmen.

