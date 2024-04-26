Bonwire residents reject Agya Koo’s endorsement of Ejisu NPP MP aspirant

Movies of Friday, 26 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Residents of Bonwire in Ejisu, Ashanti Region, reject NPP's candidate Kwabena Boateng despite Agya Koo's campaign efforts.



In a video on social media, the actor is seen urging support for Boateng, who is number two on the ballot, but residents express preference for former MP Ing. Kwabena Owusu Aduomi, listed as number four.



Agya Koo's endorsement met with dissent as residents booed the actor, advocating for their preferred candidate. Despite efforts to sway opinion, the rejection remained evident, prompting Agya Koo's departure escorted by security.



The Ejisu by-election, prompted by the death of MP Dr. John Kumah, is slated for April 30. The NPP elected Kwabena Boateng as their candidate, securing 394 votes out of 1033.



However, the NDC and CPP opt out of the by-election, with the CPP filing a suit against the Electoral Commission to halt the process due to disputes over candidate selection.