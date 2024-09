Television of Thursday, 5 September 2024

Source: 3news

The Book of Condolence for Godwin Avenorgbo, who passed away on August 19, 2024, is open at the Ghana International Press Centre until September 6, 2024.



Tributes from Cameron Doudu and Joseph Ojumu highlight his contributions to journalism.



His funeral is on September 14, 2024, with transport provided by the GJA.