Boost local film industry by patronizing Ghanaian movies - Fella Makafui urges

Movies of Wednesday, 1 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Actress Fella Makafui advocates for increased support for Ghanaian films, stressing their pivotal role in driving growth within the local movie sector.



Speaking on Hitz FM with Andy Dosty, she highlights the crucial need for backing from both investors and audiences to empower filmmakers.



Makafui emphasizes that heightened public interest in local productions directly correlates with financial gains, enabling producers to fund future projects.



Makafui underscores the significance of public backing, asserting that robust attendance at movie premieres ensures returns that can fuel subsequent productions.



She urges Ghanaians to focus their energy on supporting the industry, viewing it as paramount for its advancement.



Additionally, she identifies corporate Ghana as potential investors who can contribute through avenues like product placement.



Despite existing challenges, Makafui maintains a positive outlook on the industry's potential for growth.



Drawing from her recent experiences, she highlights instances of support, such as musician Kuami Eugene's contribution to her latest production, Resonance, without charge.



Makafui perceives these developments as indicative of positive shifts within the industry.



Makafui is currently promoting her new movie, Resonance, which centers on an investigation into the death of a budding artist.



The premiere for Resonance is scheduled for Saturday, May 11, at the Silverbird Cinema, marking another step in Makafui's efforts to contribute to the Ghanaian film industry's growth.