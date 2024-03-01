Entertainment of Friday, 1 March 2024

Boston, the capital and largest city in Massachusetts, USA, has officially proclaimed March 2nd as "Burna Boy Day" in honor of the acclaimed Nigerian Afrobeats Superstar.



The proclamation was formalized through a document from the Boston City Council, endorsed by Council President, Councillor Ruthzee Louijeune.



According to the document, Burna Boy was commended for his artistic contributions and advocacy efforts, reflecting Boston's commitment to embracing cultural diversity and celebrating various forms of expression.



"Boston's dedication to acknowledging and embracing culture and diversity is apparent in the array of cultural events, festivals, and community endeavors that highlight the city's multicultural fabric," the document stated.



Recognizing Burna Boy's enduring legacy as a beacon of possibility and a voice for the marginalized, the resolution solidifies March 2, 2024, as Burna Boy Day in the City of Boston.



