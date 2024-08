Fashion of Monday, 12 August 2024

Source: The mirror

Leandro de Souza, Brazil’s most tattooed man, is undergoing painful laser treatments to remove over 170 tattoos covering 95% of his body.



After embracing evangelicalism, de Souza decided to erase the tattoos, which he got during a turbulent period marked by substance abuse.



He has endured two sessions and faces six more.