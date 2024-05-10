British Comedian Fats Timbo engaged to photographer boyfriend after 4-year dating

Movies of Friday, 10 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Popular British comedian and content creator, Fatima Timbo, also known as Fats Timbo, is now engaged.



Timbo said "yes" to her longtime boyfriend, Alan, a respected professional photographer.



Sharing the heartwarming moment on social media, the 27-year-old comedian gave fans a glimpse of the romantic proposal.



In a video, Alan can be seen embracing Timbo before dropping to one knee with a ring, which she happily accepted.



Expressing her joy, Timbo revealed their four-year journey together and praised Alan for transforming her life positively.



"Alan proposed! And I said yes!!! From the day we met, I knew you were my person. Over the last 4 years, you have changed my life for the better. I can’t wait to be your wife," she wrote alongside the video.



