Entertainment of Thursday, 31 October 2024

Source: ZionFelix

At the Ghana Music Xperience launch on October 30, 2024, gospel musician Broda Sammy tried approaching Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia on the dance floor but was blocked by the Vice President’s security.



The event featured prominent industry figures, politicians, and excited guests energized by Dr. Bawumia’s dancing.