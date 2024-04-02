Buddy RoRo criticizes Telecel Ghana Music Awards nomination process

Entertainment of Tuesday, 2 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ghanaian sound engineer, producer, and artist Buddy RoRo has launched scathing criticism against the nomination process of the Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA) for this year.



RoRo contends that due diligence was not exercised in compiling the list of nominees for the prestigious music awards, expressing dissatisfaction over the omission of singer Great Ampong's 'Style Bia Bi.'



According to RoRo, 'Style Bia Bi' garnered significant traction and made waves throughout 2023, warranting nominations in both the Best Gospel Song and Best Gospel Artiste categories at the upcoming 25th edition of the Ghana Music Awards.



Venting his disappointment on social media, RoRo questioned the decision-making process of the TGMA board, challenging whether other nominees in the gospel categories had produced songs with greater impact and popularity than 'Style Bia Bi.'



In a Facebook post, RoRo scoffed at the notion that artists need industry connections to secure nominations, implying a bias towards established figures.



RoRo highlighted the disparity between the song's widespread acclaim, boasting millions of views on YouTube and over a million plays, and its exclusion from the nominations list, suggesting a disconnect between merit and recognition in the industry.



Undeterred by the perceived injustice, RoRo teased the release of a new track, signifying resilience in the face of industry challenges and affirming dedication to his craft.