Bukom Banku confesses he was once a thief at Makola; ‘I stopped because of boxing in '95’

Entertainment of Thursday, 30 May 2024

Source: Classfmonline

Former boxing star Bukom Banku, 43, confessed to his past as a thief at Makola market during an interview on Accra 100.5 FM.



He admitted to stealing gum, money, and bags in the early 1990s but quit when he pursued boxing in 1995.



Banku claimed he was never caught due to his speed and the skills of his accomplices.



Describing their tactics, he explained how they distracted victims before stealing from them.



He emphasized that his actions were pickpocketing, not armed robbery, and warned against such activities in the present day.



Banku stressed the importance of stopping such behaviors for one's own safety.