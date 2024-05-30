Bukom Banku fervently argues 'there's no God or heaven in the sky

Entertainment of Thursday, 30 May 2024

Source: Classfmonline

Former professional boxer Bukom Banku dismissed the notion of heaven during an interview, asserting that there's no afterlife and no judgment day.



He emphasized the importance of doing good deeds and seeking forgiveness from those wronged rather than relying solely on religious rituals.



Banku expressed a belief in a pantheistic view of God, seeing divinity within humanity.



He highlighted the need to follow moral principles outlined in religious texts, such as the 10 Commandments.



Despite claiming familiarity with the Bible and Quran, he admitted difficulty observing fasting during Ramadan due to hunger.