Bukom Banku reveals fathering 13 children

Ex-Ghanaian boxer, Braimah Kamoko, known as Bukom Banku, has shared insights into his family life, disclosing that he has 13 children with different mothers during an interview on the 3FM Drive with Giovani Caleb.



Bukom Banku noted that while he has 13 children, only ten of them bear a resemblance to him, with the remaining three taking after their mothers.



Highlighting his son Abu Kamoko's resemblance to him, particularly in their shared profession of boxing, Bukom Banku emphasized that Abu Kamoko mirrors him more than any of his other children.



When questioned about the possibility of conducting DNA tests to confirm paternity, Bukom Banku responded with humor, stating, "My blood is thick, so you have to born Banku Fresh."



Reflecting on his son Abu Kamoko's performance in a recent boxing match at the African Games, Bukom Banku attributed the loss to Abu Kamoko's apprehension caused by the sizable audience, expressing confidence in his son's potential.



Abu Kamoko fell short of securing a gold medal at the All African Games, losing to Algerian boxer Kanouni Ousama in the final of the 86kg cruiserweight category. Nonetheless, he managed to attain a silver medal, surpassing his father's achievement of a bronze medal 25 years prior.