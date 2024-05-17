Burna Boy explains delay in having children

Entertainment of Friday, 17 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Award-winning artist Burna Boy, also known as Damini Ogulu, has disclosed his decision to postpone parenthood, citing his current inability to provide the attention he believes children deserve.



In a recent Instagram live session with fans, the 32-year-old 'African Giant' singer expressed his stance, emphasizing his desire to wait until he feels fully settled before embracing fatherhood. He conveyed, "Why haven’t I had kids yet? Bro, because I don’t want to have kids yet."



Burna Boy elaborated on his reasoning, drawing from the deep affection he receives from his parents. He shared, "Have you seen my mum the way she loves me? Have you seen my dad the way he loves me? I know I can’t give that to anyone right now with the life I’m living."



Addressing speculations about his fertility, Burna Boy dismissed allegations of impotence and highlighted the availability of alternatives such as in vitro fertilization (IVF). He asserted, "When I see the bants and the things people say [about me not being able to have kids], I said this is unimportant. Let’s assume that it is true that I couldn’t even have kids, you know that there’s something called IVF? But that is not even true."