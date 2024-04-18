Burna Boy featured on TIME’s 100 most influential people list for 2024

Entertainment of Thursday, 18 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Nigerian artist Burna Boy has been named one of TIME Magazine's 100 Most Influential People of 2024.



His tribute was written by Angelique Kidjo, a renowned Beninese singer, who praised Burna Boy's role in promoting African music globally.



Kidjo highlighted Burna Boy's ability to blend Nigerian folk traditions into his music, following in the footsteps of Fela Kuti. TIME's annual list recognizes individuals who have significantly impacted the world through their art, activism, or cultural contributions.



Burna Boy's recent accolades also include being named one of Essence Magazine's Sexiest Men of the Moment, alongside British-Nigerian stars Skepta and Damson Idris.