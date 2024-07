Music of Tuesday, 16 July 2024

Source: 3news

Jamaican rapper Stefflon Don reaffirms Burna Boy as the love of her life in a recent interview, despite their 2021 breakup.



She hints at a new relationship but doesn't disclose details.



Stefflon Don confirms Burna Boy's impact on her life and relationship, avoiding direct comment on his song possibly inspired by their breakup.