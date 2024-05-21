Burna Boy joins Nollywood

Movies of Tuesday, 21 May 2024

Source: dailypost.ng

Nigerian musician, Damini Ogulu, aka Burna Boy, has ventured into the movie industry.



The Common Person’ crooner is set to make his debut as an executive producer in Black Mic Mac’s upcoming movie ‘3 Cold Dishes.’



Burna Boy would executively produce the movie through Spaceship Films, a company he co-founded alongside Bose Ogulu, his mother.



The movie will be co-produced by Black Mic Mac, Ifind, Alma Prods, Asurf Films, and Martian Network.



Directed by Asurf Oluseyi and written by Tomi Adesina, ‘3 Cold Dishes’ is a story set across Nigeria, the Republic of Benin, and Côte d’Ivoire.



“This film is a testament to the strength and resilience of its characters, and it took us blood and sweat to get it to this stage,” the director, Asurf Oluseyi stated in an interview with Variety.



The film boasts of star-studded casts such as Osas Ighodaro, Femi Jacobs, Wale Ojo, Ruby Akubueze, Brutus Richards as well as some Ivorian and Senegalese actors.