Burna Boy richest Nigerian artiste, makes $80m in 2023 alone - Paul Okoye

Music of Sunday, 18 August 2024

Source: pulse.com.gh

Music executive Jude Okoye, brother to Paul and Peter Okoye of the former P-Square group, has declared Burna Boy as the richest Nigerian artist.



During an Instagram Live session with Daddy Freeze, Okoye claimed that Burna Boy earned between $80-100 million in the last four years, making him the highest-earning artist in Nigeria.



He highlighted Burna Boy's significant international success, including winning a Grammy and performing globally, as key factors in his financial achievements.