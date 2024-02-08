Burna Boy's electrifying debut at 2024 Grammys earns him Billboard's 6th spot

Entertainment of Thursday, 8 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Nigerian sensation, Burna Boy, whose real name is Damini Ogulu, made a memorable appearance at the 2024 Grammys, securing the 6th spot on Billboard’s performance rankings, despite not clinching an award.



His dynamic debut marked the first-ever Afrobeats performance on the prestigious Grammys stage. Burna Boy captivated the audience with his rendition of “Sittin’ on Top of the Game World,” featuring Grammy-winning R&B icon Brandy and rapper 21 Savage.



According to Billboard’s review, Burna Boy's performance was electrifying, with his infectious energy and undeniable charisma leaving the audience spellbound. The review praised the vibrant stage design and clever costumes that seamlessly brought together performers with distinct styles, likening the atmosphere to a classic Hollywood musical.



Billboard declared, “Burna Boy pulled out all the stops,” highlighting the Nigerian star’s effortless stage presence. Although Burna Boy missed out on the inaugural Best African Music Performance award, which went to South African singer Tyla, his impactful performance solidified his status as a global music powerhouse.



The 66th Grammy Award Premiere Ceremony unfolded at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles, setting the stage for an evening of musical excellence.