Burna Boy scraps Netherlands concert, vows ticket refunds

Grammy-winning Nigerian artist Burna Boy has called off his upcoming concert slated for June 9th at the Johan Cruyff Arena Stadium in the Netherlands.



Burna Boy took to Instagram to announce the cancellation, citing the event organizers' failure to meet contractual obligations as the reason.



Expressing disappointment, Burna Boy assured ticket holders of a full refund, which will be processed within 30 days from the original point of sale.



In his statement, Burna Boy stated, "We regret to inform you that due to a failure by the event organizers to meet their contracted obligations, Burna Boy’s concert at the stadium on June 9th, 2024, has been cancelled."







He concluded his message with a promise to his fans, saying, "All ticket buyers will be refunded from the point of purchase within 30 days. Love you and see you soon."



The cancellation comes as a disappointment to fans who were eagerly anticipating the performance.