Burna Boy wins Best African Artiste at 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards

Nigerian superstar Burna Boy clinched the esteemed title of Best African Music Artist at the revered 2024 iHeart Radio Music Awards held in the United States.



The glitzy awards ceremony, televised live on FOX and graced by the presence of rapper Ludacris as host, saw Burna Boy rising above his compatriots to secure the coveted spot.



In a double triumph for Nigeria, Rema’s track ‘Calm Down’ featuring Selena Gomez also seized the title of Best Collaboration of the Year, adding to the country's celebration.



Amidst the stellar performances and accolades, American pop legends Beyoncé and Cher were duly honored with the iHeart Innovator Award and the iHeart Icon Award, respectively.



Taylor Swift emerged as the night's undisputed queen, clinching an impressive tally of six awards, including the prestigious titles of Artist of the Year and Pop Artist of the Year.



Burna Boy and Rema now stand alongside the likes of Wizkid and Tems as the sole Nigerian artists to have received the prestigious iHeart Radio Music Award, further cementing Nigeria's growing influence on the global music scene.



This victory holds special significance for Burna Boy, providing a moment of redemption after facing setbacks at previous award ceremonies, including the 2023 BET Hip-hop Awards and the 2024 Grammys.