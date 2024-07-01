Burna boy’s “Higher” sets new Spotify Record for African Artist

Music of Monday, 1 July 2024

Source: StarrFm

Burnaboy's latest single, "Higher," has set a groundbreaking record as the solo song with the largest streaming debut ever by an African artist on Spotify.



Chart Data confirmed this achievement on X (formerly Twitter), surpassing Burnaboy's previous record with "City Boys."



Released on June 27, 2024, "Higher" swiftly garnered millions of streams worldwide, highlighting Burnaboy's growing influence and his ability to elevate African music globally.



His unique blend of Afrobeat, dancehall, and reggae continues to resonate, solidifying his position as a prominent figure in the music industry and setting a new standard for African artists seeking international recognition.