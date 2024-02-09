Byno Ayoni: TV3 Mentor winner excited about Aflao homecoming event

Entertainment of Friday, 9 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Byno Ayoni, winner of the TV3 Mentor Music reality show, is preparing for a heartfelt homecoming set for February 11, 2024, in his hometown of Aflao.



The soulful singer, whose captivating voice resonated nationwide during his time on the music reality show, is eagerly anticipating a joyful return to his roots. Following weeks of intense competition, Ayoni is ready to reunite with his community and express gratitude for their overwhelming support.



As part of his homecoming itinerary, Ayoni plans to make courtesy calls on notable figures within and outside Aflao, reflecting his appreciation for the unwavering support from his hometown and beyond.



The highlight of the celebration will be a spectacular Valentine's Day concert at the esteemed Club Makavo and Lounge. Ayoni is set to enchant his fans with a mesmerizing performance, promising an evening filled with love and musical enchantment.



The event not only celebrates Ayoni's victory in the TV3 Mentor music reality show but also serves as a token of appreciation for the steadfast support from his dedicated fanbase, affectionately known as the 'Bynofyd' family.



Expressing his excitement about the upcoming event, Ayoni stated, "I can't wait to see all my Bynofyd fans this coming Sunday. This homecoming means the world to me, and I want to share this special moment with the people who have been with me every step of the way."



Expected to draw a large crowd of fans, well-wishers, and music enthusiasts from Aflao and beyond, Ayoni's return promises to be a memorable occasion, marking a new chapter in his musical journey.