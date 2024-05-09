Byno Ayoni shares heartbreaking tale of paternal rejection at birth

Entertainment of Thursday, 9 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ghanaian musician Byno Ayoni, who clinched the 2023 TV3 Mentor title, disclosed his poignant life story on the Daybreak Hitz show on May 8, 2024.



Byno recounted the painful journey of being forsaken by his father at birth due to his albinism, coupled with the loss of his mother just three months later.



He revealed, "I didn’t know my father growing up. According to what my grandmom told me, when I was born, the man came to the hospital, saw me, and said, ‘We don’t have this thing in my family.’ So he ran away."



Raised under his grandmother's care, Byno faced severe health challenges and societal discrimination, marked by his early struggles with illness.



However, despite his hardships, a pivotal moment occurred when his headmaster introduced him to the brass band at the age of five, igniting his passion for music.



Byno reflected, "It was because of him that I fell in love with music very early. He made me join the band, the brass band. I was five years old at the time. And then music started from there."



Over time, Byno embraced his uniqueness as a gift rather than a curse, recognizing that it set him apart in society.



His musical journey culminated in victory on TV3’s Mentor, endearing him to fans nationwide and showcasing his resilience in the face of adversity.